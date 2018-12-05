Eastbound Hwy. 407 closed in Vaughan after one person critically injured in collision
Vehicles travelling eastbound on Highway 407 are stuck in traffic after a collision near Highway 400 in Vaughan on Dec. 5, 2018.
CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:32PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 5, 2018 6:44PM EST
All eastbound lanes of Highway 407 between Highway 400 and Keele Street in Vaughan have been closed due to a collision that left one person critically injured.
The collision occured around 6 p.m.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it appears the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a minivan.
One person was transported to the hospital, he said.
There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.
More to come.