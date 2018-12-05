

CTV News Toronto





All eastbound lanes of Highway 407 between Highway 400 and Keele Street in Vaughan have been closed due to a collision that left one person critically injured.

The collision occured around 6 p.m.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it appears the collision involved a passenger vehicle and a minivan.

One person was transported to the hospital, he said.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the highway.

More to come.