TORONTO -- One person has died following an incident along a busy stretch of highway in North York.

It happened in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Weston Road.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it appears one person had been struck by a vehicle.

It’s not clear why the person was on the roadway.

All eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are currently blocked approaching Weston Road due to the fatal incident. All traffic is being forced off at Islington Avenue.

It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.