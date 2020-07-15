Advertisement
Toronto News | Weather & Traffic | CTV News Toronto
Eastbound collector lanes of Hwy. 401 in North York blocked due to fatality
Published Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:04PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police badge is seen in this file photo. (File Photo/The Canadian Press)
TORONTO -- One person has died following an incident along a busy stretch of highway in North York.
It happened in the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Weston Road.
Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that it appears one person had been struck by a vehicle.
It’s not clear why the person was on the roadway.
All eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 are currently blocked approaching Weston Road due to the fatal incident. All traffic is being forced off at Islington Avenue.
It is not yet clear how long the closure will last.