

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An overnight fire at a garage behind an East York house is being investigated as a possible act of arson, police say.

The fire broke out at around 1:25 a.m. in a detached garage on Coleridge Avenue near Woodbine and Lumsden avenues.

Toronto Fire Captain Adrian Ratushniak tells CP24 that by the time crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully engulfed in flames.

He said that crews did quickly knockdown the fire and were able to keep it from spreading to neighbouring homes. The garage itself, however, is believed to be a total loss.

Neighbours tell CP24 that they observed a person walking between the houses on Coleridge Avenue towards the garage at 1 a.m. They say that person left shortly thereafter only to return to the area about 20 minutes later. That’s when neighbor say they heard an explosion and saw the person running from the scene.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is being led by the Toronto Police Service.

Police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood for surveillance footage.