

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A Toronto school principal has been charged with assault in connection with an incident involving a student last month, according to a letter sent to parents by the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

In the letter, which was obtained by CTV News Toronto, the school board said that the alleged incident occurred on school grounds. The principal has been placed on home assignment, they said, where he will remain “pending outcome of the matter.”

“While it is important to remember that laying criminal charges does not constitute guilt, and that a person is innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law, we also cannot and do not take these allegations lightly. The safety of students is a top priority at the TDSB and we are committed to enforcing policies about their well-being,” the TDSB letter reads.

“We know that this situation may be upsetting for some students and will ensure that supports are in place for them. TDSB staff is available to the school to help students with any questions or concerns they might have.”

The TDSB identified the principal as Sean Hume from Chester Elementary School, which is located near Pape and Gowan avenues in East York.

No details were provided in the letter about the alleged incident.

The letter was sent to parents on Wednesday.