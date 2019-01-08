

CTV News Toronto





A female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in East York on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the area of St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 3 p.m.

Toronto police said the female victim was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.

No information regarding the driver or vehicle involved in the crash has been released.

Roads have been blocked off in the area.