East York crash leaves female pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The scene of a crash in East York on Jan. 8, 2019 is seen.
CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:00PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 8, 2019 10:11PM EST
A female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in East York on Tuesday.
The incident occurred in the area of St. Clair Avenue and O’Connor Drive at around 3 p.m.
Toronto police said the female victim was taken from the scene to hospital to be treated for her serious injuries.
No information regarding the driver or vehicle involved in the crash has been released.
Roads have been blocked off in the area.