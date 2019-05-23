

CTV News Toronto





A transformer explosion in Toronto’s east end caused headaches for some TTC riders on Thursday morning.

The transformer blew and then caught fire near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue sometime before 7 a.m., knocking out power to hundreds of residences and businesses in Leslieville, Riverdale, East Chinatown and the Studio District.

At the height of the situation, Toronto Hydro estimated that 3,800 customers were affected. The impacted area has shrunk, but a few hundred customers are still without power.

The outage prevented streetcars from leaving the Leslie Barns storage facility, causing “longer than normal wait times” on all routes.

Full service resumed shortly before 9 a.m.

TTC spokesperson Kadeem Griffiths said buses and old streetcars were dispatched to alleviate the wait.

Buses will continue to run along all routes through rush hour to help supplement service.

Tori Gass with Toronto Hydro said crews are at the intersection where the transformer exploded and are conducting repairs.

"At the moment, we're not quite sure what went wrong," she said. "We'll investigate and see."

The 504 King and 505 Dundas streetcar routes are on diversion due to an unrelated overhead wire issue.

The 40 Junction buses are also on diversion due to a fire investigation near Dundas and Keele streets.