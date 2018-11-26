

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- U.S. health officials say it's OK to eat some romaine lettuce again. Just check the label.

The Food and Drug Administration is narrowing its blanket warning from last week, when it said people shouldn't eat any type of romaine because of an E. coli outbreak.

The agency on Monday said romaine recently harvested in Arizona, Florida, Mexico and California's Imperial Valley is OK to eat. It says romaine from those places wasn't yet shipping when the illnesses began.

It says the tainted romaine appears to have come from the Central Coast region of California.

The produce industry plans to start putting harvest dates and regions on labels. For romaine that doesn't come in packaging, grocers and retailers are being asked to post the information, including by the register.