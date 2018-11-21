

Web Staff, CTV News Toronto





Canadian and U.S. health agencies have issued notices, telling people to not eat romaine lettuce because of an E. Coli outbreak.

At least 18 people in Ontario and Quebec have become ill in connection with the outbreak. Their ages range from 5 years old to 93 years old.

No deaths have been reported, but Health Canada warns this strain of E. coli is “more likely than any other to cause severe illness.”

The agency says the following groups are most at risk of serious illness:

Pregnant women

Those with weakened immune systems

Young children

Older adults

People who get infected with E. coli may exhibit the following symptoms within one to ten day:

Upset stomach

nausea

vomiting

headache

mild fever

severe stomach cramps

watery or bloody diarrhea

Some people who get infected with E. coli will not show any symptoms, but can still pass it on to others. The symptoms should end in five to ten days.

There is no treatment, but patients are advised to:

Monitor the illness and symptoms

Stay comfortable

Stay hydrated

Stay nourished

Anyone who experiences prolonged symptoms or complications is advised to contact a health care provider.

Although this outbreak only appears to impact romaine lettuce, Health Canada has also issued a reminder to take care when handling all leafy greens. These are the agency’s recommendations: