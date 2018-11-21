E. Coli outbreak: Who is at risk and what are the symptoms?
Web Staff, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 5:41PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 21, 2018 5:54PM EST
Canadian and U.S. health agencies have issued notices, telling people to not eat romaine lettuce because of an E. Coli outbreak.
At least 18 people in Ontario and Quebec have become ill in connection with the outbreak. Their ages range from 5 years old to 93 years old.
No deaths have been reported, but Health Canada warns this strain of E. coli is “more likely than any other to cause severe illness.”
The agency says the following groups are most at risk of serious illness:
- Pregnant women
- Those with weakened immune systems
- Young children
- Older adults
People who get infected with E. coli may exhibit the following symptoms within one to ten day:
- Upset stomach
- nausea
- vomiting
- headache
- mild fever
- severe stomach cramps
- watery or bloody diarrhea
Some people who get infected with E. coli will not show any symptoms, but can still pass it on to others. The symptoms should end in five to ten days.
There is no treatment, but patients are advised to:
- Monitor the illness and symptoms
- Stay comfortable
- Stay hydrated
- Stay nourished
Anyone who experiences prolonged symptoms or complications is advised to contact a health care provider.
Although this outbreak only appears to impact romaine lettuce, Health Canada has also issued a reminder to take care when handling all leafy greens. These are the agency’s recommendations:
- Wash your hands before and after handling lettuce
- When preparing the lettuce, discard the outer leaves, wash the lettuce under cool running water and keep washing until all the dirt has come off
- Don’t rinse greens in a sink or standing water
- Store lettuce in a fridge for up to seven days
- Wash utensils, counter tops, cutting boards and containers that have come into contact with any lettuce with soap and warm water