E-bike rider seriously injured after collision with cyclist in Trinity-Bellwoods
A male e-bike rider is seriously injured following a collision with a cyclist in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood on Monday evening.
Toronto police say it happened at around 7:15 p.m. in the Queen Street West and Ossington Avenue area.
Paramedics tell CP24 the e-bike rider was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances leading up to the collision are unclear, however police say the cyclist did not remain at the scene.
The cyclist is described as a white man in his 60s with gray hair and a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and had a black square delivery bag, according to police.
