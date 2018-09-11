

CTV News Toronto





A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while riding an E-bike in Etobicoke early Tuesday evening.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Sixth Street and Lake Shore Boulevard.

Toronto police said the victim, who is believed to be in her 60s or 70s, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

She was rushed to hospital via emergency run but was later pronounced dead.

The vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

Few other details have been provided but police say Traffic Services has taken over the investigation.

Roads in the vicinity of the crash have been closed while police tend to the scene.

More to come...