

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Don Valley Parkway has reopened after being closed overnight due to flooding.

Police initially decided to close the highway in both directions from Bloor Street to the Gardiner Expressway after water overflowed the banks of the Don River and flooded parts of the roadway shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

By 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the flooding had subsided enough to reopen the northbound lanes of the highway but the southbound lanes remained closed at Richmond Street until around 6:20 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the flooding of the DVP was the result of an ice jam at the mouth of the Don River.

Chunks of ice and debris from that location actually ended up on the roadway and had to be cleared away by city crews using snow plows. Sweepers were also brought in to clear the road’s surface before the highway was reopened.

The DVP was not the only major artery that was closed due to flooding either.

A portion of Bayview Avenue between Moore Avenue and River Street was also closed for several hours overnight due to flooding. The southbound lanes reopened just before 6 a.m. but the northbound lanes remain closed between Nesbitt Drive and Moore Avenue.

The flooding comes after the temperatures hit a record 12 C on Monday, melting a large portion of the snow that the city received during a major winter storm last week.

Due to the potential for further snowmelt, the Toronto and Region Conservation Authority has issued a flood warning for the entire GTA.

In in a statement issued early Tuesday morning, the agency said that “watercourses are still rising and have yet to peak, including the Don River.” They also noted that ice jamming has been observed at the mouth of the Don River.

The temperature at the beginning of Tuesday was 7 C but Environment Canada is forecasting that it will drop down to – 7 C tonight.