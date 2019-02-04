

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A quick thaw in the GTA has created flooding problems on some major roadways.

All northbound and southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway are currently closed between the Gardiner Expressway and the Bayview/ Bloor interchange due to flooding, Toronto police say.

The flooding comes as the city saw a record warm Feb. 4 with a recorded high of 12 C. The sudden warmer weather has meant that snow still on the ground from a major storm last week has quickly started to melt.

The full closure on the DVP went into effect at around 11:20 p.m. It is not clear how long the closure will last.