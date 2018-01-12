

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A portion of the Don Valley Parkway and Bayview Avenue were both flooded overnight after the Don River overflowed its banks.

The flooding began at around midnight.

The northbound lanes of the DVP were initially closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Dundas Street; however those lanes reopened at around 5:30 a.m. The southbound lanes were closed at Bloor Street but that closure was lifted at around 6 a.m.

Bayview Avenue, meanwhile, was closed in both directions between River Street and Eastern Avenue but also reopened at around 6 a.m.

At one point, the floodwaters had submerged GO Transit’s Richmond Hill line tracks however they resided in time for service to start as scheduled. Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins, nonetheless, told CP24 that officials would be “monitoring” the situation throughout Friday morning as the rain is expected to continue falling for several hours.

“Until a few moments ago we weren’t even going to be able to ruin our Richmond Hill line. That is ok for now but we have to keep monitoring that flooding,” she said.

Temperature reached 12 C

The flooding comes after temperatures rose to an unseasonably warm 12 C on Thursday. Those temperatures, combined with the approximately 10 millimetres of the rain the city received, melted snow banks and caused the water levels in the Don River to rise suddenly.

Shortly after midnight, the Toronto and Region Conservation (TRCA) issued a flood warning due to what it said were “hazardous conditions,” though it later downgraded the warning to a flood outlook.

"Although the water levels within TRCA’s rivers and streams are receding, the water levels are still higher than usual and river and stream banks remain slippery maintaining dangerous conditions," the flood outlook, issued at 7 a.m., reads. "Ponding may still occur in low-lying areas. The combination of slippery and unstable banks, cold water temperature, and the potential for ice jamming could create hazardous conditions close to any river, stream or other water bodies."

Cold front on the way

Environment Canada says that the city will receive another 5 millimetres of rain today before the temperatures plummet to a low of – 12 C by tonight.

Speaking with CP24 on Friday morning, Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe urged drivers to use caution as road conditions change.

“We are hoping that the rain is going to back off and that the temperature swing from where we are now to the – 8 C or – 10 C we are going to get later today doesn’t happen too quickly so the roads have time to dry off,” he said. “If there is a sudden temperature drop make sure you are slowing down, adjusting for conditions and leaving lots of time and space for you to get to your destination.”

As of 7 a.m., about 10.5 per cent of all arriving flights and 11.8 per cent of all departing flights at Pearson International Airport had been cancelled, though the Greater Toronto Airports Authority told CP24 that they were ready for the changing conditions.

”The forecast is calling for some mixed precipitation today, but given where we are located, we are no stranger to snow and freezing rain and have fully trained staff on call 24/7 to ensure runways are kept clear and safe for takeoff and landing,” the GTAA said in a statement. “We can’t predict what the impact of weather will be, but we do have the appropriate equipment and teams ready.”