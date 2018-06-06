

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Durham Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Oshawa this morning.

It happened in the area of Bloor Street and Ritson Road at around 2:10 a.m.

Police have not provided many details surrounding the shooting and have not released the age and gender of the deceased.

No suspect information has been provided by investigators and no arrests have been made.

Bloor Street East is closed between Ritson Road and Simcoe Street for the ongoing police investigation.

Police are expected to provide an update later this morning.