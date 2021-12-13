The mayors of Durham Region are continuing the fight to have tolls removed from Highways 412 and 418.

Under the previous Liberal Government highways were built as part of the Highway 407 east extension, linking it with the 401.

In a letter recently submitted to Premier Doug Ford by Durham Regional Chair John Henry and all of the regions mayors, local leaders are urging the province to remove the tolls.

"Highways 412 and 418 in Durham Region are the only tolled north-south highways in Ontario," the letter states. "We have been consistent, and vocal, in our advocacy for fair and equitable application of tolls across the GTHA."

"You look over to the 418, there's nobody on it, roads were built for people to use and we have traffic issues getting people to work effectively , efficiently and moving goods," said Henry.

Regional officials are voicing concerns that motorist are avoiding using the tolled highways and instead using municipal and regional roads which is leading to congestion and capacity issues.

They argue it's unfair that the province is moving ahead with new highway projects including Highway 413 and the Bradford by-pass without tolls.

"For fairness why is this different than the 413? It takes the pressure off the other major routes going north and south roads - use the roads for the reason they were built," Henry said.

During peak periods, the rates for the highways varies from 29.87 cents per kilometer for light vehicles and up to 88.59 cents per kilometer for heavy multi unit vehicles.

"If you don't have a transponder there are the additional fees. It's not worth it when you have to go a short distance," said Whitby resident Rick O'Donnell, who avoids the tolled highways.

Earlier this month, Oshawa NDP MPP raised the issue during question period. The Minister of Transportation respsonded by blaming the previous Liberal government for singing a contract to put a toll on the highways.

"We know that those contracts are bad for Ontarians, it makes life more unaffordable and we will not do that going forward," Caroline Mulroney said.

French has previously tabled a bill to make the highways toll free, but was stalled in committee. French plans on re-introducing the legislation in the new year.

"The 412 and 418 are owned by the province, there is not some consortium involved, they are our highways, so this provincial government can chose to do whatever it wants."

The province has currently put a freeze toll-rates on the highway until the end of May 2023.

The MTO and Transportation Minister's Office have not yet responded to CTV News Toronto's request for comment.