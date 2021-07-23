TORONTO -- Durham police have charged a suspect in connection with an alleged fraud that saw some $700,000 transferred from the coffers of a women’s hockey league over several years.

The Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation in December 2020 after receiving reports about “irregularities” in banking transactions for the Lower Lakes Female Hockey League (LLFHL).

Police said Friday that a “comprehensive” investigation analyzed several years of the league’s financial statements and found that more than $700,000 of league funds were transferred from the LLFHL’s bank accounts to various other accounts between early 2017 and 2020.

Investigators did not say whether the funds were directed toward any particular purpose.

“The suspect was employed as the league administrator and treasurer, whose duties included managing the finances of the league,” police said in a release.

Investigators said Friday that 56-year-old Sonya Spicer (Schram) of Whitby has been charged with fraud over $5,000; possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and obtain by false pretence over $5,000.

She was released on an undertaking.

The Lower Lakes Female Hockey League had operated under the Ontario Women’s Hockey League but is no longer active, police told CP24.com. While their website remains up, there is no current content.

None of the funds have been recovered to date, police said.

Durham police told CP24.com that the investigation remains active.