

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





A woman is being charged after two children were pulled from a vehicle submerged in water in Brock Township.

Durham regional Police say that two officers were driving to Brock Township Sunday night when they received a call for a collision near Regional Road 13 and Highway 12. The officers found a Dodge Journey on its roof, submerged in water.

A group of citizens assisted the officers in smashing the windows and pulling out the trapped occupants. Inside the vehicle were a seven-year-old boy and his 12-year-old sister.

Police say the children were able to breathe due to an air bubble in the vehicle. They were both taken to a local hospital.

The driver, a 30-year-old woman, was able to get out of the vehicle before police arrived. She is being charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to provide a breath sample.

Her name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the children.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact North Division at 1-888-579-1520 extension 2672.