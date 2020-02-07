TORONTO -- Durham police say they have charged five males for offences related to child pornography after they conducted a series of search warrants in Newcastle, Oshawa and Oakville.

Police say the search warrants were in relation to an investigation into repeat child pornography offenders involved in the possession, distribution and making of child pornography, as well as the extortion and luring of children over the internet.

As a result of the investigation, police said they arrested and charged three adults and two young offenders.

Police say 60-year-old William Springgay of Oshawa is charged with 20 counts of accessing child pornography, 14 counts of possession of child pornography, four counts of distributing child pornography and seven counts of making child pornography.

Bruce Rowe, 51, of Oshawa, is charged with possession of child pornography and accessing child pornography, investigators said.

Matthew Tavares, 20, of Oakville, is charged with extortion, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography and luring a person less than 18 years of age.

Two young offenders were charged with child pornography offences after two search warrants were executed in Oshawa and Newcastle. Their identities are protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said that seven victims of these offences have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520.