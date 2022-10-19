Dump truck container stuck upright under Highway 401 overpass in Mississauga

The container of a dump truck became stuck upright underneath an overpass on Highway 401 in Mississauga Wednesday morning, snarling traffic on the busy highway.

It happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway, approaching Mavis Road, before 7:30 a.m.

The Ontario Provincial Police said the dump truck had its container lifted vertically into the air when it slammed into the Creditview overpass on the highway.

“The box was lifted and it’s wedged underneath the overpass and it’s empty. And it’s wedged itself right down into the concrete here in the left lane,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told C24.

It is unclear why the dump truck had its box up while it was under the overpass.

The dump truck is in the area for construction on the nearby collectors lane.

Schmidt said the overpass is stable and crews are working to safely remove the container.

“I’m sure they need to get some other equipment here to get it rigged up properly to be able to lower this box onto the ground without causing even more damage because if they just flop it down it could smash the concrete paths here to pieces,” Schmidt said.

No injuries have been reported.

All eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 are currently blocked east of Mississauga Road because of the incident.

Dump box up = empty the load

Dump box down = drive

Seems this wasn't followed today. #Hwy401 eb express lanes approaching Mavis Rd #MississaugaOPP investigating. Est. 3 hours before reopening. pic.twitter.com/gp33HKjJ8Y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 19, 2022

The OPP tweeted that the lanes should reopen at around noon.