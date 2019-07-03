

Melissa Couto, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Brandon Drury hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and Jacob Waguespack pitched five-plus solid innings in his return to the majors as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 6-3 on Wednesday.

Drury broke a 3-3 tie with his seventh home run of the season, a laser to straightaway centre field that knocked Red Sox starter Chris Sale out of the game in the sixth inning.

Danny Jansen also hit a two-run blast -- his fourth in six games -- and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continued his own torrid pace with a solo homer for the Blue Jays (33-54).

Freddy Galvis reached base four times with three hits and a walk and hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

Christian Vazquez homered for a third straight game and Rafael Devers drove in a pair of runs for the Red Sox (45-41).

Sale (3-8) lasted 5 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on nine hits -- including all three homers -- with two walks and five strikeouts.