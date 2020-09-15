TORONTO -- A woman from Newmarket, Ont. is facing a number of charges after she was allegedly caught driving drunk and without a licence with a child in the vehicle.

Police said that on Sept. 11, at 10:28 p.m. officers responded to a call for a suspected impaired driver in the area of Yonge Street and Green Lane in East Gwillimbury.

The caller had informed police that the suspect driver had nearly struck another vehicle prior to the traffic stop.

Officers said they located the vehicle driving in the area of Yonge Street and Davis Drive in Newmarket and said the driver was “showing signs of being impaired by alcohol.”

Two other adults were located in the vehicle along with a six-year-old child.

Police then arrested the woman and she was subjected to a breath test, which officers said she failed.

A video of the encounter was posted to YouTube by York Regional Police on Tuesday in which the suspect said she was “trying to do the right thing,” by driving her friends home.

The 28-year-old woman has been charged with 80 plus – more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood (0.08).—driving without a licence and blood alcohol concentration above zero.

Police said that since the beginning of the year, more than 2,000 calls have been placed to 911 to report suspected impaired drivers.

In 2019, York Regional Police received 3,500 such calls resulting in more than 1,700 impaired-related criminal charges being laid.

“If you see dangerous driving on the road that could jeopardize the safety of motorists and pedestrians, you are encouraged to call 911 immediately,” police said in a news release.