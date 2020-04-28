TORONTO -- Convicted drunk driver Marco Muzzo is getting his second chance at being granted parole today.

A hearing is being held at Beavercreek Minimum Security Institution in Gravenhurst, Ont., where Muzzo is currently serving a 10-year sentence.

The sentence was handed down to Muzzo in March 2016 after he caused a crash that left three children and their grandfather dead.

At the time of the September 2015 crash, Muzzo was heading home from Toronto Pearson International Airport. He had just flown in from Miami, where he was celebrating his bachelor party.

The crash claimed the lives of nine-year-old Daniel Neville-Lake, five-year-old Harrison Neville-Lake, two-year-old Milly Neville-Lake, and 65-year-old Gary Neville. The children’s grandmother and great-grandmother were also seriously injured as Muzzo sped through a stop sign in his Jeep Cherokee and smashed into the family’s mini-van.

According to an agreed statement of facts read in court, a police officer, who was called to the scene, said Muzzo had glossy eyes, smelled of alcohol and had urinated himself.

A toxicologist discovered that Muzzo was about three times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption while behind the wheel.

Muzzo pleaded guilty to four counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm.

On Nov. 7, 2018 Muzzo had his first parole hearing. He was denied both day parole and full parole as the board stated that he “sabotaged” his rehabilitation by “severely underestimating” his problems with alcohol, adding that he failed to seek help while behind bars.

At the hearing, Muzzo vowed he would never drink again and said his remorse feels like a life sentence he has put on himself.

After he was denied parole in 2018, he became eligible to reapply one year later.

The children’s mother, Jennifer Neville-Lake, attended the 2018 hearing and sat about two feet away from Muzzo. She read a victim impact statement and showed photos of each of her family members who died in the crash.

After the hearing, she said she does not believe Muzzo has fully accepted what he did.

“You have to accept what you did – own it,” she said. “I didn’t feel that was genuine. I’ve always kind of felt that was something he was told to say.”

Due to measures implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the board initially made a decision that no observers, including victims’ family members, would be allowed to attend parole hearings. But, following weeks of advocacy from Neville-Lake, that decision was reversed.

“We remain committed to ensuring victim’s voices are heard during this unprecedented situation,” the board said in a news release.

Neville-Lake, as well as her husband and her sister, had the opportunity to read their victim impact statement’s at today’s hearing via telephone.

Following their statements, Muzzo addressed the board.

The media was not allowed to dial in to the hearing due to the implemented measures by the parole board.

A decision is expected later today.