Drugs seized during OPP trafficking investigation had estimated street value of more than $600K, police say

Ontario Provincial Police say nine people are in custody after $629,000 in illicit drugs was seized during a “multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation.”

The investigation, police said, began in October 2023 after officers learned of individuals trafficking drugs from the Toronto area to London, Ont. and “various parts of western Ontario.”

“The investigation revealed that the individuals had also been trafficking illicit drugs to the Thunder Bay area,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Search warrants were subsequently executed at seven residences in Thunder Bay, London, Mississauga, and Vaughan.

According to police, more than 3.2 kilograms of cocaine was seized during the searches, along with 1.3 kilograms of powdered fentanyl, 135 grams of methamphetamine, nearly 10 grams of MDMA, as well as a significant quantity of oxycodone and hydromorphone capsules and tablets.

Police said three loaded handguns, counterfeit currency, brass knuckles, and more than $210,000 in Canadian currency was also seized.

Nine suspects now face a combined 63 charges in connection with the investigation, police said.