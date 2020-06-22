TORONTO -- DriveTest centres are offering "limited service" across Ontario today as part of a plan to gradually reopen.

Customers with birthdays between January and June will be permitted to visit centres starting this week and customers born between July and December will have access to the centres next week.

Access to DriveTest services will continue to alternate weekly until full services are restored in September, according to the province.

The first phase of reopening will see all 56 centres open for G1 and M1 knowledge tests, driver's licence exchanges, and commercial driver's licence applications and upgrades.

Commercial road tests will only be available by appointment at 28 locations.

"By resuming driver testing in a phased, staggered approach, important health and safety measures, such as physical distancing and extensive cleaning, can be maintained," Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said in a written statement.

"We have extended the validity of all driver's licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless the need for a driver's licence is urgent. I can assure you that no one will lose their licence as a result of COVID-19."

DriveTest will require all customers to wear face coverings while inside centres and during road tests. Customers will also be required to undergo temperature checks prior to road tests.

Driver examiners will also wear face shields and will have sanitizer packages and seat covers when conducting road tests.