Driver who may have suffered medical episode dies in hospital after collision with cyclist in Brampton

A driver is dead following a collision with a cyclist in Brampton on Monday afternoon.

Peel police say they were called to the area of The Gore and Fogal roads shortly before 1:30 p.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

The cyclist suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash, police say.

Police say the driver remained at the scene and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition, where they were pronounced dead at around 3 p.m.

It is believed that the driver may have suffered a medical episode at the wheel prior to the collision, police say.

No further information has been released about the cyclist or the driver.

