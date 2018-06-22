

CTV News Toronto





A dump truck driver sustained minor injuries after another truck overturned in Oshawa, trapping him inside.

It happened near Windfields Farm Drive and Bandsman Crescent at around 9:40 a.m.

Const. George Tudos said it appears one dump truck somehow lost control, flipped over and landed on the other truck.

“For reasons unknown, one ended up overturning on another,” he told CP24 via phone.

A male driver was briefly trapped inside the vehicle. Police were initially not able to access the victim to assess his condition.

He was free about two hours later and sustained only minor injuries.

ORNGE Air Ambulance was on standby in the meantime.

Tudos said the crash took place in a construction zone for an unfinished subdivision and that no major road closures were necessary.

“The Ministry of Labour has been notified of this accident and we have advised them of these details,” he said.

More to come…