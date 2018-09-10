

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police have released a description of a vehicle wanted in connection with a North York hit-and-run that left an elderly man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, a male was driving eastbound on Sheppard Avenue West, west of Banting Avenue, when he struck an 82-year-old man who was attempting to cross the street.

According to investigators, the driver stopped his vehicle, got out of the car, approached the victim and after a brief interaction with some witnesses, got back into his vehicle and fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre with critical injuries.

Police have now described the suspect vehicle as a dark sedan, which may have damage to the right front area or windshield.

The driver of the car is believed to be between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten and is in his 20s to 30s. Police say he has a medium build, an olive complexion, dark hair, and was clean shaven at the time of the collision.

Anyone who was in the area between 1 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. and witnessed the collision or anyone with dash camera or security footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.