Shocking dashboard camera video from Markham shows a vehicle speed through an intersection and into the path of pedestrians on a crosswalk.

The video, provided to CP24, shows a group of about seven people crossing Warden Avenue at a three-way intersection just north of Highway 7 on Thursday afternoon.

From the right, a car exits a busy plaza and appears to briefly jump a curb before losing control and accelerating into the pedestrians. The vehicle continues across Warden, slams into a pedestrian bridge and careens into a ditch.

The impact knocks two of the pedestrians to the ground.

The video shows one of the victims get up and limp away, but the other is motionless on the roadway.

“When our officers got there they found two pedestrians suffering from injuries, two females,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden said. “Both were taken to hospital.”

One victim, a 14-year-old student, suffered minor injuries.

A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“As you can see in this video, we’re very lucky here that there weren’t further injuries and that people weren’t killed,” Pattenden said.

The 81-year-old woman behind the wheel was later charged with careless driving.

The intersection is situated between Unionville High School and a busy plaza filled with shopping and restaurants.

Word travelled fast among students about yesterday’s incident, leaving many of them uneasy about walking in the area.

“When we’re crossing, I do notice there’s a very short amount of time to cross,” student Ryan Appadurai said. “It makes a difference, especially in yesterday’s case when there are older people trying to cross the street and younger children trying to cross the street.”

“We’re more paranoid now because we always think that we’re going to get hit, or that no one’s watching for us,” another student said. “It’s really important to make eye contact.”

Police said the dashboard camera video has since been turned over to investigators, but they are hoping to find more. They're asking drivers in the area at the time to check their cameras and contact police if they captured anything relevant to the investigation.