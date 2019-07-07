

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male driver is relatively unhurt after their vehicle somehow departed the roadway and smashed through the wall of a home in Mississauga on Sunday evening.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Tenth Line and Rose Ridge Crescent at 8 p.m. for a report of a car into a home.

They arrived to find a black Lexus sedan stuck hanging sideways out of the side of a brick home.

The driver required extrication and Peel Paramedics said they were taken to a local hospital for assessment.

Nobody was inside the home at the time of the collision.

Investigators say two cars were driving near the home when one cut the other off, sending the Lexus careening into the home.

Officers closed Tacc Drive at Tenth Line and Pringle Place at Tenth Line to allow for cleanup and an investigation.

An engineer is checking out the home to ensure it is structurally safe.

It was the second such incident to occur in the GTA on Sunday.

Earlier a Toyota Corolla struck a house in Etobicoke.