Driver rushed to trauma centre following Brampton crash
A driver has been rushed to a trauma centre following a single-vehicle collision in Brampton.
The crash happened shortly before noon today near Kennedy Road and Edgemont Drive, which is north of Queen Street East.
According to Peel police, a motorist drove their vehicle into a hydro pole, which was knocked down and damaged a bus shelter.
Drivers are being advised to use alternate routes.
World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Thousands of police, hundreds of troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II -- a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. Dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.
Trudeau says Ukraine mass graves part of Russian war crimes
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Sunday that mass graves found in Ukraine were evidence of Russia's war crimes and that full accountability for its actions was needed.
Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks
The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort.
Fiona becomes a hurricane, aims at Puerto Rico
Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday as it bore down on Puerto Rico, where people braced for severe wind and torrential rains. Forecasters said 'historic' levels of rain were expected to produce landslides and heavy flooding, with up to 25 inches (64 centimetres) forecast in isolated areas.
Powerful typhoon pounds southern Japan, forcing thousands to evacuate
A powerful typhoon slammed ashore in southern Japan on Sunday as it pounded the region with strong winds and heavy rain, causing blackouts, paralyzing ground and air transportation, and prompting the evacuation of thousands of people.
Ukraine alleges torture at village near Russian border
Ukrainian authorities say they have located makeshift prisons where Russian forces abused detainees before Ukrainian troops swept through the village of Kozacha Lopan in a major counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region this month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said more than 10 such 'torture chambers' have been discovered in the region since the hasty withdrawal of Russian troops last week.
Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train
A strong earthquake shook much of Taiwan on Sunday, toppling a three-story building and temporarily trapping four people inside, stranding about 400 tourists on a mountainside, and knocking part of a passenger train off its tracks.
Queen Consort will pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
Camilla, Queen Consort will be paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in a televised address on Sunday evening, during which she will praise her late mother-in-law’s historic legacy.
Iconic Russian singer asks to be named 'foreign agent'
Iconic Russian singer Alla Pugacheva, hugely popular since Soviet times, says she wants to be placed on Russia's foreign agents list in solidarity with her husband who has been designated as one.
Quebec election: Legault criticized for saying Quebec hospital's racism problem fixed
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is facing criticism for saying members of an Indigenous community want to reopen a debate about systemic racism rather than fix problems at a nearby hospital.
Atikamekw community doesn't want to solve problems 'on the ground': Legault
François Legault is still convinced that "the situation has improved a lot at the Joliette hospital" since the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan.
CAQ promises to invest $40 million more in religious heritage
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) would invest an additional $40 million over four years for the preservation of religious heritage if it regains power.
London police seek information in fatal hit and run investigation
A person was transported to hospital with serious injuries Sunday after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run collision.
-
Facts and figures about Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Those are just a few of the staggering array of numbers generated by the death of the 96-year-old monarch after a 70-year-reign.
Canadian dollar falls to lowest level in nearly 2 years amid possible global recession
The value of the Canadian dollar fell to its lowest point in nearly two years this week, adding further pressure on Canadians already squeezed by high inflation and the possibility of a global recession.
Asking for compassion, coyote attacks, police break down wrong door: Top stories of the week
A mother asking for compassion following her son's death, an increase in coyote attacks, and Brantford police breaking down the wrong door round out the top stories of the week.
Ontario to make decision on funding long COVID plan soon, Moore says
Ontario is expected to make funding decisions for a long COVID strategy in the near future, the province's top doctor says, as health officials work to create standard definitions and treatment protocols.
Armed robbery injures four people in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery they say involved the brandishing of handguns and led to four people getting hurt.
Multiple vehicle collision closes Hwy 17 near Verner
The Ontario Provincial Police confirmed part of Highway 17 is closed this afternoon in a tweet.
A busy Saturday night for Sudbury police
Sudbury police tell CTV News that a hundred calls were received on the evening of Sept. 17.
This historic eastern Ontario jailhouse is on the market for $495,000
The Perth Gaol on Beckwith Street in Perth, Ont. is for sale, with an asking price of $495,000.
Freedom Convoy-affiliated group faces eviction and advance voting begins in the municipal election: Five stories to watch
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.
Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain.
Crash closes Amherstburg Road for several hours
County Road 20 in Amherstburg was closed for several hours Saturday due to a collision.
Portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours with thousands left in the dark: OPP
A portion of Highway 12 could be closed for 24 hours due to downed hydro lines in Tay Township, according to police.
Innisfil gives electric transit options the green light
With the population expected to double in the next thirty years, the town of Innisfil is exploring the future of transit.
Hockey equipment drive seeks to get Indigenous youth out on the ice
A local hockey association held an equipment drive on Saturday so Indigenous youth can lace up their skates this winter.
Police identify human remains found in N.B. as female; cause of death investigated
Police say early investigations have identified human remains found in Long Wharf, N.B., as female.
ACORN, allies calling for landlord licensing system
Several people gathered in Dartmouth on Saturday with large signs and bright red t-shirts, calling on the Halifax Regional Municipality to implement a landlord licensing system, something advocates believe will improve property standards.
Double dose of labour unrest in Sydney
The fall semester has only just begun but faculty at Cape Breton University have already given the greenlight to a strike mandate.
Man killed when vehicle crashes into bus shelter in southeast Calgary
One man is dead and another in hospital following a Sunday morning collision in southeast Calgary.
2 injured in drive-by shooting in northwest Calgary
Two people are in hospital after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning in northwest Calgary.
'They're worthless to anyone else, but they're priceless to us': funeral mementos stolen in broad daylight
A Winnipeg man wants the thief, who rifled through his unlocked vehicle in the middle of the day, to return some priceless memories of his deceased parents.
Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase filming adaptation of popular YA novel in Sudbury
Zombies have taken over a quiet northern Ontario neighbourhood for the film adaptation of Zombie Town, a young adult novel by R.L Stine, featuring several big stage and screen actors.
B.C. nurse suspended for promoting COVID-19 'pseudo-science' in personal messages to client
A West Kelowna nurse has been suspended for four weeks after contacting a client while off duty to provide information against COVID-19 vaccination and in favour of "alternative pseudo-science modalities."
Woman dead, driver in custody after serious collision in Surrey, RCMP say
A woman is dead and a driver is in police custody after a serious collision in Surrey early Sunday morning.
Vancouver Whitecaps beat Seattle Sounders for 1st time in 5 years to preserve playoff hopes
The Vancouver Whitecaps once again kept their playoff hopes alive Saturday with a 2-1 win over the Seattle Sounders.
Programme for Queen Elizabeth II's Alberta memorial
The programme for the late Queen's memorial being held at the Alberta Legislature on Monday was released.
Police locate motorcycle involved in hit-and-run that injured officer
Tips from the public helped the Edmonton Police Service locate the motorcycle involved in a hit-and-run that injured an officer Wednesday evening.
