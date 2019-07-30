

Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A driver has been pronounced dead at the scene of a Hamilton crash on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Green and South Service roads sometime before 8:30 a.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Upon arrival at the scene, police said one driver had succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported.

Officers are advising motorists to avoid the area as roads remain blocked off for an investigation into the matter.