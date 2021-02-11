TORONTO -- A driver ihas been pronounced dead on scene after a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 427 late Thursday afternoon, paramedics confirm.

The crash occurred in the northbound collector lanes of the highway near Rathburn Road at around 5 p.m.

Paramedics say that a cube truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

It remains unclear what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

The northbound collector lanes on Hwy. 427 are currently closed at Rathburn Road. Traffic is still getting through in the express lanes.

More to come…