Driver of U-Haul truck taken into custody following pursuit involving Emergency Task Force

Toronto police say that the driver of a panel truck has been taken into custody following a pursuit involving its Emergency Task Force.

Police say that a York Regional Police helicopter was used to track the truck while police followed on the ground from a distance.

At this point, it is not clear why the pursuit was initiated.

However, police say that they have reason to believe that the truck may have collided with several vehicles throughout Toronto and Durham Region.

A panel truck involved in a pursuit that ended in downtown Toronto on Wednesday afternoon is shown.

Police are appealing to anyone who might have been involved to contact Traffic Services investigators.

Meanwhile, Carlton Street is currently closed between Church and Mutual streets to accommodate the police investigation.

Images from the scene show what appears to be a U-Haul truck in the middle of the roadway. Several ETF vehicles are visible as well as a tow truck that appears to have crashed into the side of the U-Haul.