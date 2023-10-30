TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto

    Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department of a hospital in Toronto on Jan. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Paramedics wheel a patient into the emergency department of a hospital in Toronto on Jan. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

    The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one of the victims to hospital in critical condition.

    In a tweet published to X, Toronto police said the collision took place at about 10:15 a.m. at Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, in York.

    One of the pedestrians was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other suffered minor injuries, police said.

    According to paramedics, both victims are men believed to be in their 70s.

    The driver of the truck remained at the scene following the crash, they added.

    Roads are closed in the area. Drivers should take alternative routes.

    This is a developing story.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News