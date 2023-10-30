Driver of truck collides with 2 pedestrians in north Toronto

The driver of a truck collided with two pedestrians in north Toronto Monday morning, sending one of the victims to hospital in critical condition.

In a tweet published to X, Toronto police said the collision took place at about 10:15 a.m. at Dufferin Street and Castlefield Avenue, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, in York.

One of the pedestrians was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other suffered minor injuries, police said.

According to paramedics, both victims are men believed to be in their 70s.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene following the crash, they added.

Roads are closed in the area. Drivers should take alternative routes.

This is a developing story.