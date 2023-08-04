Driver of stolen truck sought in Brampton crash that wounded 6 people, including 2 children: police

Six people were injured, including two children, after police say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a chain reaction crash in Brampton on Thursday night and fled the scene. Six people were injured, including two children, after police say the driver of a stolen pickup truck caused a chain reaction crash in Brampton on Thursday night and fled the scene.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Telus announces 6,000-person layoff

The Vancouver-based telecommunications company says the cut includes 4,000 workers at its main Telus business and another 2,000 at Telus International.

The Telus Corporation logo is seen on the outside of the company's headquarters in downtown Vancouver, on Thursday, January 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton