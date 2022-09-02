‘Driver lucky to be alive’ after serious collision in Mississauga: OPP

A man has serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 at Mavis Road in Mississauga Friday morning. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD) A man has serious injuries following a collision on Highway 401 at Mavis Road in Mississauga Friday morning. (Twitter/@OPP_HSD)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton