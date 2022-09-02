‘Driver lucky to be alive’ after serious collision in Mississauga: OPP
The Ontario Provincial Police say a driver is lucky to be alive after a serious collision in Mississauga early Friday morning.
OPP officers responded to a collision on Highway 401 at Mavis Road where a vehicle drove into the back of a transport truck.
Police said the truck was stopped for traffic congestion before the vehicle slammed into it, at what appears to be a high rate of speed.
The 40-year-old male driver of the vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries, the OPP said.
His vehicle was significantly damaged in the collision and debris was seen scattered across the highway.
The truck driver was not injured.
The reason for the collision is unknown.
All lanes have since reopened.
