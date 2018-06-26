

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





All eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Winston Churchill Boulevard and Mississauga Road have been closed due to a fatal collision.

The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that three transport trucks were involved in the incident and one person has been confirmed deceased.

OPP later identified the deceased as a 45-year-old man from Richmond Hill.

Schmidt told CP24 that the collision looks to be an “end of queue kind of crash” in which a vehicle was rear ended.

“The last transport truck went into the back of a camper-type hauling vehicle – almost like a car hauler – and as a result of that collision, it intruded into the occupant compartment killing the driver in that last transport truck,” he said via phone.

No other injuries have been reported. Schmidt said the other two drivers are speaking with police officers at the scene.

Investigators with OPP's collision reconstruction team are on scene trying to determine on the cause of the crash.

“It could be a whole host of issues,” he said. “But when traffic slows down and the last vehicle coming in does not slow down, obviously we have some issue with either driver attention or fatigue or driver distraction… We’ll obviously be looking into all factors.”

All traffic is being forced off Highway 401 at Winston Churchill Boulevard. The westbound lanes are still open, but Schmidt said that traffic is heavy due to the “visual distraction” of the incident.

It is expected that this stretch of Highway 401 will be closed until 5 p.m.