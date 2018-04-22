

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead after police say he fled the scene of a collision and later crashed into a tree in Malvern on Saturday night.

According to police, a three-vehicle collision was initially reported near McLevin Avenue and Sewell’s Road late Saturday.

Police say one vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene but crashed into a tree a short time later.

The male driver, who was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived, was extricated from his vehicle by firefighters.

He subsequently died from his injuries.

One woman involved in the initial crash was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A collision reconstruction team has been called in to investigate and the area is currently closed to traffic.