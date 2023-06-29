Driver in pickup truck mounted sidewalk and intentionally struck pedestrian downtown, police say

Investigators are searching for a driver who police allege drove onto a downtown sidewalk and struck a person he had been in a physical altercation with just moments earlier.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a fail-to-remain collision.

Officers allege that a man who was involved in a physical altercation with a person in the area got into a pickup truck and struck the victim from behind while they were walking on the sidewalk.

“The suspect turned the vehicle around and once again drove on the sidewalk at a high rate of speed before driving away,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

The victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have described the suspect as a male with short, curly hair who is approximately five feet, eight-inches tall. He was driving a black 2002 Ford Ranger truck with Ontario plate BV68520 at the time of the incident.

Police have released a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run downtown on Tuesday, June 27,2023. (Toronto Police Service handout)

Images of the truck and the suspect have been released by investigators, Toronto police said.

Anyone with information about the assault can contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.