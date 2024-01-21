Driver in fatal 2021 crash in Brampton, Ont. turns himself in: OPP

The driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal crash in Brampton in 2021 has turned himself in to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

The collision took place on Nov. 5, 2021, just before 3 a.m., after an officer with the Mississauga OPP attempted to stop a black vehicle that appeared to be driving erratically near Highway 410 and Sandalwood Parkway in Brampton, Ont.

Police said the vehicle then fled before colliding with a red vehicle at the intersection of Sandalwood and Dixie Road.

The 21-year-old driver of the red vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a release issued Friday, the OPP said that on Jan. 9, 2024, the driver of the black vehicle turned himself in to police in Kenora, Ont. As a result, Harkamalpreet Singh, 27, of Winnipeg has been charged with one count of dangerous operation causing death, one count of flight from a police officer, and one count of failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.

The charges have not been tested in court. Singh is scheduled to make his first appearance at a Brampton court on Feb. 23.