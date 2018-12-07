

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





One person has life-threatening injuries and two others have minor injuries after a collision involving two tractor trailers and a gravel truck in Brampton on Friday morning.

It happened in the intersection of Highway 50 and Langstaff Road just before 6 a.m.

Reports from the scene suggest that the gravel truck was headed northbound on Highway 50 when it went through a yellow light and collided with a tractor trailer that was turning left onto Langstaff Road.

The force of the impact was such that the driver of the gravel truck was ejected from their vehicle and ended up on the roadway.

The transport truck, meanwhile, lost control and collided with another transport truck that was stopped at a light.

The driver of the gravel truck was reportedly unconscious at the scene and paramedics previously told CP24 that they were actively working to resuscitate them.

Highway 50 is currently closed from Bellchase Trail to Ebenezer Road. Cottrelle Boulevard/Langstaff Road is also closed from Huntington Road to Clarkway Drive.

The Peel police Major Collision Bureau will attend the scene to conduct a full investigation.