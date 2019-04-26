

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Four people were hospitalized, including one with possibly life-altering injuries, after a single-vehicle crash in Brant County early Friday morning.

It happened on Highway 54 west of Number 6 School Road at around 12:05 a.m.

Ontario Provincial Police say that the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle sustained “possibly life-altering injuries” and was rushed to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

Three passengers were also injured in the crash.

Two of them were taken to a local hospital in Brantford with minor injuries, police say. The third individual was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton with injuries that are thought to be more serious.

The circumstances leading up to the collision remain unclear.

"We are looking at an area here that is very dark, there is no doubt about it, and we are obviously having some weather coming through too," Const. Ken Johnston told CP24 at the scene. "Our technical investigators will be attending and will be determining the speed of the vehicle and checking out why this collision occurred."

Police say that they are looking to speak with anyone who might have information about what transpired.