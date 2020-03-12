TORONTO -- An Oshawa man is bewildered after he was fined $110 for having a dealership frame around his license plate, despite the fact that they are used by thousands of Ontario drivers.

Matteo Giordano told CTV news Toronto that he was shocked when a police officer gave him a ticket because of the licence plate frame, which the dealer had installed when he bought his car.

“I was quite unhappy about it. I bought the car from a dealer so I didn’t expect that it would be illegal,” Giordano said.

The ticket for having a licence plate “improperly” displayed is $110.

The frame that goes around the licence plate covers the words “yours to discover.” It also covers the words “a place to grow” on newer blue licence plates.

“Every number plate shall be kept free from dirt and obstruction and shall be affixed so that the entire number plate, including the numbers, is plainly visible at all times,” the Ontario Highway Traffic Act states.

Giordano said that even after he got the ticket he saw many cars on the road that had the exact same type of license plate frame that he did.

He said he even noticed that vehicles with the Durham Regional Police, the same police force that issued him the ticket, also had them on their police cruisers.

“They had plate frames. I’ve seen seven of them on the road with the exact type of plate frame," he said.

CTV News Toronto has asked Durham Regional Police why its vehicles have the licence plate frames if they are illegal. A spokesperson for the force said the issue was being handed over to its fleet division where it will be looked into.

CTV News Toronto has looked into this issue before and several dealerships said they were unaware the frames are illegal.

At the time, a Toronto police Sgt. Clint Stibbe said the safest bet was to have nothing attached to a license plate.

“The reality is that anytime you put something on your plate you can be charged. The best thing to do is remove any attachments so the plate can be read,” he said.

Giordano says he will remove the licence plate frame as soon as his ticket is resolved.

He plans to go to court to fight the $110 ticket because, he said, they are widely used across the province.

“I think it's ridiculous. I don't want to pay it. I’m going to fight it,” Giordano said.