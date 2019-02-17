Driver flees vehicle, goes to hospital after North York rollover
A vehicle lies on its side near Highway 401 and Leslie Street following a rollover Sunday february 17, 2019.
Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, February 17, 2019 8:12AM EST
A man fled his vehicle and ran to a nearby hospital after flipping over at a Highway 401 interchange in North York overnight.
Toronto police said the vehicle was southbound on Leslie Street near a ramp to Highway 401 when it flipped over.
According to reports from the scene, the vehicle hit a snowbank and flipped several times.
The vehicle was found smoking at the scene.
Police said the driver fled the vehicle and ran to a nearby hospital following the crash.
OPP are investigating the collision.