

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A man fled his vehicle and ran to a nearby hospital after flipping over at a Highway 401 interchange in North York overnight.

Toronto police said the vehicle was southbound on Leslie Street near a ramp to Highway 401 when it flipped over.

According to reports from the scene, the vehicle hit a snowbank and flipped several times.

The vehicle was found smoking at the scene.

Police said the driver fled the vehicle and ran to a nearby hospital following the crash.

OPP are investigating the collision.