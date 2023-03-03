Driver flees by foot after colliding with TTC bus: police

Toronto police say a driver took off on foot after colliding with a TTC bus in Scarborough late last night.

It happened shortly after 11 p.m. at Morningside and Steeles avenues.

A beige sedan collided with a TTC bus, causing the car’s airbags to deploy.

Images from the scene showed the vehicle’s crumpled hood smashed into the left side of the bus, near the driver’s area.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot following the collision, police said.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was located and arrested a short time later.

There was no immediate information about charges or injuries.