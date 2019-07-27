

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in North York, police say.

The collision, which occurred at Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police say.

The victim, aged in her 40s, is being rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police say the driver, possibly in a grey Jeep, fled eastbound on Wilson Avenue.

The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.