Driver flees after striking woman in North York
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, July 27, 2019 6:28PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 27, 2019 7:12PM EDT
A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a hit and run in North York, police say.
The collision, which occurred at Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, occurred just after 6 p.m. Saturday, police say.
The victim, aged in her 40s, is being rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Police say the driver, possibly in a grey Jeep, fled eastbound on Wilson Avenue.
The woman's injuries are not believed to be life threatening.