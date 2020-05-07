TORONTO -- One person has been arrested for impaired driving after allegedly striking two different homes in Markham Thursday night.

It happened in the area of Major Buttons Drive, near Highway 7 and the 9th Line, at around 6 p.m.

York Regional Police said the person allegedly lost control of their vehicle and hit the adjacent homes.

An image from a CP24 viewer showed one of the homes that was struck suffered extensive damage to its garage. The vehicle appears to have come to rest lodged in the side of the second home.

The person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

No other injuries were reported.