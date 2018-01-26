

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





An 18-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with a fatal crash in Georgetown last year.

The accident happened on Maple Avenue near Main Street in the early hours of Dec. 9.

At the time, police said that a Toyota sports coupe was travelling eastbound on Maple Avenue at a high rate of speed when it veered off the roadway, hit a retaining wall and then took out two light standards before eventually coming to a stop against a tree.

The driver of the vehicle and the front seat passenger both sustained minor injuries in the crash, however the rear passenger sustained critical injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival in hospital.

That passenger has since been identified as 18-year-old Daniel Waseem.

In a news release issued on Friday morning, Halton Regional Police announced that they have charged Mark Abd El Malek with dangerous driving causing death following a investigation.

“This incident is a tragic reminder that aggressive driving places all road users at risk. Aggressive driving is considered a crime in progress and witnesses should call 911 immediately,” Det. Ryan Snow said in the release.

Halton police say that Waseem was wearing a seatbelt but still sustained fatal injuries due to the “devastation of the collision.”