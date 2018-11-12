Driver faces impaired driving charges after crash in city's Financial District: police
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, November 12, 2018 5:23AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 12, 2018 5:33AM EST
Police say a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in the city's Financial District.
Two cars collided at the intersection of Bay and Adelaide streets at around 2:30 a.m. and one of the vehicles ended up crashing into the window of a building in the area.
One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say.