

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police say a driver has been arrested for impaired driving after a two-vehicle crash in the city's Financial District.

Two cars collided at the intersection of Bay and Adelaide streets at around 2:30 a.m. and one of the vehicles ended up crashing into the window of a building in the area.

One person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, police say.