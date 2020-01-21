One person is dead after three trucks collided in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near Newcastle early Tuesday morning.

Ontario Provincial Police's Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that two transport trucks and one smaller truck collided sometime around 6 a.m. Tuesday, with the MTO saying one of the trucks jack-knifed across the roadway.

Schmidt said one of the drivers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Westbound lanes of the highway were also closed for a period of time but have since re-opened.

Schmidt said the eastbound lanes will likely remain closed for much of the day.

Drivers trapped between the crash scene and the nearest off-ramp are being helped to turn around by police.